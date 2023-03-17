Central Okanagan Food Bank launches 50/50 raffle

Photo: Madison Erhardt

Feeling lucky?

The Central Okanagan Food Bank has announced it will be launching its first-ever Pot of Gold 50/50 raffle through the month of March.

With a goal to raise $20,000 for the food bank, one lucky winner could be walking away with up to $10,000 cash if the goal is reached by March 30.

The funds raised from the raffle are in support of the Central Okanagan Food Bank's Vitality Program for seniors, helping ensure that they're provided with essential nutrients.

As seniors account for 26 per cent of clients served at COFB, over 1,500 Vitality hampers are expected to be handed out each month.

Tickets can be bought through the online fundraiser, with cutoff being March 30 at 11:59 p.m.