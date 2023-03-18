Portion of Lakeshore Road will be closed for nearly four weeks beginning Monday

Photo: Contributed

A small portion of Lakeshore Road will be closed to through traffic beginning on Monday.

The closure, which will affect the area between Lanfranco Rd. and Richter St., will be closed while the Movala development performs site servicing.

The road will be closed for excavating, decommissioning, and installing deep utilities.

Businesses will remain open, and access will be provided for local traffic.

A detour is planned for KLO Rd., Richter St., Lakeshore Rd. The sidewalk on the east side of Lakeshore will remain open throughout the closure.

The closure is expected to last until April 14.