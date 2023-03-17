WestJet adds flights to and from the prairies from Kelowna

The Kelowna International Airport and WestJet announced Friday that the airline will be adding additional flights to and from the city, including Winnipeg, Regina and Saskatoon.

“We wouldn’t have done this if this wouldn’t be a market that works really well for us. If you have a market that works well for you, what should you do? You should grow it,” explained WestJet’s chief executive officer Alexis von Hoensbroech.

“So that’s what we are doing, and the success of the past gives us all the confidence for the future, and that’s why we’re happy to invest in Kelowna.”

With Kelowna booming as a top tourist destination in Canada, Dyas tells Castanet giving people more ways to access the city is a big win for both visitors and residents.

“In 1995, our visitors were at around 560,000 and now they are sitting just under 2 million. A big part of that is access, access to our region. It means a lot, the announcement today, because we know we are a growing region,” said Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas.

“And with that growing region comes demand upon services to bring to this particular region. But it’s also for our residents and families visiting from other areas so that they’re able to get here to come and spend time with them. It’s a great announcement.”

According to Kelowna’s airport director, YLW is expecting to return to pre-pandemic numbers by the end of the year.

“We finished 2022 at 85 per cent of our 2019 numbers. We expect that this coming year that we will actually get up to our 2019 numbers. And I think the announcement today by WestJet with adding more capacity and more seats helps us achieve that,” added Sam Samaddar, YLW airport director.

Flights to and from Regina are set to begin on May 18, while flights for Saskatoon and Winnipeg will start on June 2.