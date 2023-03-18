New development proposal for the McKinley Beach area

Photo: Contributed

Owners of property on Hilltop Crescent across from McKinley Beach Pond are looking to obtain a development permit for a new housing development overlooking Okanagan Lake.

The application before city planners suggests construction of a six-storey comprehensive mixed-use development with 62 for sale housing units as well as two levels of parking.

Plans include 18 one bedroom, 38 two bedroom and six three bedroom units mixed within the development.

"Units were placed on-site strategically according to their size to complement an affordability strategy that would

marry with the site," the design rationale states.

"Units are larger along the Okanagan Lake views and higher levels and smaller and more affordable on main roads."

Amenity space is focused on the first floor with a gym and lounge area indoors and a terrace overlooking the lake featuring seating area, fire pit, pool and hot tub.

Parking is available for 112 vehicles on two lower levels with 75 stalls on the first level and 37 on the second.

Sixty-two long-term bicycle spaces are also included.

Council is expected to see the proposal in the coming months once staff have had a chance to review it.