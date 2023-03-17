O'Rourke Family Estate ranks top 10 in the world at Chardonnay du Monde

Photo: Contributed O'Rourke Family Estate winemaker Nikki Callaway.

Lake Country winery, O'Rourke Family Estate is making its mark on the world wine scene.

The 2020 O’Rourke Family Estate Chardonnay received top honours from an esteemed panel of international wine judges, claiming top spot as one of the world’s top Chardonnay producers. The wine was one of 530 entries from 32 countries, but it was the only Canadian winery recognized in the top 10 at the prestigious Chardonnay du Monde wine competition held in Burgundy, France.

O’Rourke Family Estate sits on more than 300 acres in the heart of Lake Country, with 110 acres under vine. Proprietor Dennis O’Rourke has set out to put his wines in a class of their own. The winery is already home to world-class Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, thanks to winemaker Nikki Callaway.

“I could not be more excited for our entire team to have received such an esteemed award so early in our journey,” says Callaway. “The fruit in the Lake Country sub-GI is truly exceptional and we simply let nature lead the way to showcase the elegant characteristics that Chardonnay is known for.”

The winery is undergoing an expansion and is expected to open to the public in the spring of 2025. The expansion will include a winding network of underground caves, a full complement of sensory tasting experiences, onsite accommodations, event space and multiple dining options.

Despite construction, there will be opportunities before the opening for guests to sample the wines and meet the team at various private events and tastings.

