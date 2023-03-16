Lake Country Fire Department rescues dog stuck on ice on Wood Lake

Photo: Ymm Native Facebook

UPDATE: 4:32 p.m.

The Lake Country Fire Department has rescued a dog that was trapped on thin ice out on Wood Lake.

The dog was spotted by the fire department just after 2 p.m., several meters from shore.

Brent Penner, deputy fire chief with the Lake Country Fire Department says the rescue was difficult.

"We did bring out a team. We put our people in some ice rescue suits and a small boat. They had a little bit of an adventure trying to get the dog close enough. They did manage to harness the dog and safely bring it to shore," Penner said.

The dog ran out onto the ice after chasing a deer.

The fire department is reminding residents to stay clear of ice, especially this weekend as temperatures climb.

"It is getting to that dangerous time of year. You don't want to be out on the ice in any way, shape or form. Stay clear and if something like this does happen give us a call, but stay off the ice," Penner added.

ORIGINAL: 3:30 p.m.

The Lake County Fire Department have surrounded an area of Wood Lake after a dog was spotted falling through the ice.

A Facebook post says two dogs chased a deer onto the ice and one fell through while the other one remains on the ice.

The incident happened just after 2:30 p.m.

At this point the dog's condition is unknown.

Castanet will have more information as it becomes available. Emergency crews are still at the scene an hour later.