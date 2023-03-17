Kelowna Farmers’ Market hoping for better growing season this year

Photo: Kelowna Farmers' & Crafters' Market The Kelowna Farmers' & Crafters' Market begins its outdoor season April 1, 2023.

The Kelowna Farmers’ & Crafters' Market is hoping for a better start to the growing season than what we saw in 2022.

The unseasonably cold and wet spring last year put local producers weeks behind.

“We’re hoping for better weather because last year was a rough start for the farmers with that bad weather. The produce and that was late coming into the market, ” says market coordinator Frances Callaghan.

A number of their farmers already have their greenhouses up and running, especially those in the Central and South Okanagan.

So far, Callaghan says tree fruit producers are indicating damage from last December’s cold snap doesn’t look as bad as the year before when it had a significant impact on the peach crop.

The Kelowna Farmers’ & Crafters' Market moves outdoors to its usual location at the corner of Dilworth Drive and Springfield Road on April 1. The final date for the indoor market at Parkinson Recreation Centre is March 25.

“It just feels right being outside with the farmers’ market. Then we don't feel so cooped in. I think what it is, we’ll see more vendors out. Indoors we’re so limited in space, where you’ll get more vendors out when it’s outdoors."

She says accessing the site should be easier this year, with fewer obstacles due to nearby construction projects.

“I see now the frontage is more complete. So, I think I’ll see more people feeling the noise won’t bother them, the dust. Streets will be more open. There was a lot of construction on Dilworth last year. I think it affected our attendance a bit last year. She points out that it should also be easier for cyclists to get to the market.

This year the market will be hosting a food truck rally every Wednesday for the outdoor season. Interested businesses can apply here.