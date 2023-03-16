Former Kelowna piano teacher faces trial for alleged child sex crimes

Photo: File photo

A piano teacher who's charged with sexually assaulting one of his child students appeared in Kelowna court Thursday morning for the beginning of his trial.

Last May, the Kelowna RCMP announced Neil Wong had been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference, over allegations he had abused one of his students over an eight-month period in 2021.

Thursday morning, Wong pleaded not guilty to the two charges, and the trial, scheduled for two days, got underway.

The alleged victim, who was elementary-school aged when the alleged incidents occurred, testified by way of video Thursday, from a room at the Child Advocacy Centre in Kelowna. Castanet will refer to the child as CV, as any information that could identity the child is protected under a publication ban.

The first time Wong inappropriately touched CV, according to CV's testimony, was when he hugged CV and "put his hands on [CV's] bum in a weird way." CV said Wong began touching CV's back, stomach and nipples under the shirt during subsequent lessons. The alleged assaults occurred multiple times, although CV wasn't sure how many.

A video recording of CV's interview with Kelowna RCMP's specialized child forensic interviewer Const. Renee Brand was played in court Thursday afternoon. Const. Brand was recognized last May by the Federal Department of Justice for her work with child victims.

Const. Brand's skills and sensitivity were on full display as she interviewed CV at the Kelowna Child Advocacy Centre back in March 2022. CV held a favourite stuffed animal during the interview, telling Const. Brand: "It does not feel right for him to do that to me, I don't like it."

"It's not just about me, I'm worried about the other kids that are there as well ... I'm afraid for them," CV said.

CV testified Wong would regularly ask for hugs, and CV was scared to say no.

"I don't know what will happen but maybe he will not let me leave, maybe he will not let me go home or something," CV said.

CV didn't tell their mother about the alleged touching until January 2022.

"I was scared to tell my mom that he touched me inappropriately because I thought something might happen to him, because he's nice," CV said.

Near the end of the interview, CV asked Const. Brand what she was going to do with Wong, to which Const. Brand replied that she didn't know yet.

CV's mother testified about how CV initially looked forward to piano lessons when they began in April 2021, but began resisting going as the months went on.

The mother broke down in tears at one point during her testimony, when she was asked by Crown prosecutor Murray Kaay to point out Wong in the courtroom, resulting in a 15-minute break.

Wong has remained out of custody since the charges were laid last year, under conditions not to have contact with anyone under the age of 16.

When police announced Wong's charges last May, they were concerned there may have been other alleged victims, due to Wong's access to young people. But as of Thursday, Wong has not been charged with any additional crimes, according to online court records.

The Crown is proceeding “summarily” with the charges. Summary offences are considered less serious than indictable offences and carry lower sentences. A summary conviction for sexual interference carries a minimum sentence of 90 days and a maximum of two years, while sexual assault carries a minimum sentence of six months and a maximum of two years.

The trial is expected to continue Friday.

This isn't Wong's first time facing criminal charges. Court records show Wong was charged in 2013 with one count of voyeurism involving a minor. In 2014, he was handed an 18-month conditional discharge.

A conditional discharge means an accused person avoids a permanent criminal conviction and record if they abide by their probation conditions.

The details of the voyeurism case are covered by a publication ban to protect the identity of the female victim, who was 15 at the time.

Wong was also a former music teacher at Kelowna Secondary School. The B.C. Commissioner of Teacher Regulation published an unnamed consent resolution summary that matches the timeframe and case details related to Wong’s voyeurism charge.

That report says the teacher used a school-issued laptop on two occasions to access sexually explicit material during school hours while he was working. He had also previously been issued a “letter of direction” after hugging female students in a way that made them uncomfortable.

He was suspended from the school district in 2013 and formally resigned in 2015.

Last year, a former student of Wong's said they were left in the dark about why Wong left the school.