Kelly O'Bryan's in Kelowna expecting largest crowd in years

Madison Erhardt

Hopefully the luck of the Irish is on your side today.

Finding a spot at a pub or restaurant may be a little harder to do on St. Patrick's Day, especially at Kelly O'Bryan's in Kelowna.

"It is going to be amazing. I have been waiting three years for this," said owner Jeffery Blower.

"We had two years of COVID obviously and last year people were a little hesitant still so this year is going to be a ripper."

Blower anticipates lineups around the building.

"We got beer...lots and lots of beer. I'm thinking 10 kegs of Guinness, 15 kegs of fricken green beer. It is going to be amazing. It is a drinking day, let's have it."

Kelly O's says extra staff have been brought in for the day.

The upstairs outdoor patio will also be open which seats an additional 200 people.

"We don't take reservations. First come first serve, but usually we are looking about 15 minute wait at the most for people. People get to come in and we get the out and rotate the tables. Everybody likes to do a little circuit and go for some beers elsewhere too."

"Just come on down, tip back a pint of Guinness. I even have an Irish guy working for me now," Blower added.

The doors open at 11 a.m.