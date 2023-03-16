Question of if Kelowna Springs should be park or industrial will again be debated by council

Photo: Kelowna Springs Golf Course

Parkland or industrial. That's the question Kelowna city council will again ponder when the future land use of Kelowna Springs Golf Course comes up for discussion Monday.

The well documented issue centers around a change made to the future land use of the 106.4 acre golf course within the city's 2040 Official Community Plan from private recreational to industrial.

At a recent meeting, council endorsed a motion by Coun. Luke Stack asking that council reconsider that designation.

A previous attempt to change the future land use back to private recreational in August of last year went down to defeat when the previous council was deadlocked 4-4.

Three of the councillors who voted against last year's motion, including former mayor Colin Basran, are no longer on council. New mayor Tom Dyas campaigned on saving the golf course making it more likely council could agree to give the change first reading Monday.

If it does, the proposed change would move to a public hearing where both the public and the new owner of the property would have a chance to address council.

Denciti Group recently announced it has purchased the golf course for what CEO Garry Fawley told Castanet News was north of $30 million.

Fawley says the real estate development company wants to work with the golf community and community in general to come up with the best use of the lands to create a win-win for everybody.

That could include retaining a portion of the property for golfers.

A land use designation within the Official Community Plan does not guarantee a property will be used for that purpose. That is determined by zoning which is presently designated as parks and open space.

If the process ultimately does allow the future land use to be reverted to private recreational, the owner can still bring forward an application for an industrial development.

The golf course will operate as is this coming season. It is schedule to open Friday.