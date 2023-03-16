Rutland apartment building would include 106 rentals and two large murals

Photo: Contributed

Alberta’s Lakeview Homes has submitted a development permit application for a five-storey apartment on Robson Road in Rutland.

The project, which would consist of 106 rental units, was first proposed in September 2020 as a three-storey structure that would feature 54 units. However, in order to align with the City of Kelowna’s effort to increase rental affordability, Lakeview acquired a nearby property to expand the project.

“This project is a prime example where we can better utilize the land by consolidating four lots to provide 106 rental units,” Lakeview Homes wrote in its application. “This development is a step forward to addressing the need for additional rental housing.”

The building site is at the intersection of Robson Road South and Rutland Road South, which means it would be a short walk to nearby parks, schools, grocery stores and retail shops. The front of the building would have five storeys, but the rear of the building would be only three storeys to provide privacy to nearby residents. There would also be an underground parkade.

The building would also incorporate two murals into the building design as part of Uptown Rutland Business Association’s mural project.

“We believe that the proposed rental apartment project fits well into the fabric of this developing community and will help further alleviate the affordable housing issue Kelowna is currently facing,” the application states.