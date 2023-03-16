Fantasy vs. Sci-fi poetry competition hits BNA next week

Photo: Contributed

A sci-fi poetry slam is coming to Kelowna next week.

For the past six years, the Inspired World Cafe has offered a different take on the poetry slam, which is a competitive event where poets perform original work in front of a live audience.

A poetry slam is interactive with both the performers and the crowd watching. In fact, the audience plays a key role, judging each competitor and deciding the winner using five audience members.

This year's slam will consist of two teams, pitting Team Fantasy up against Team Sci-Fi. Together, these two teams will compete against one another to see which team becomes victorious.

"The event is designed to foster high calibre performances, new work by local poets, and an interactive and rowdy night of fun for the audience," said IWC managing director Emmett MacMillen.

The night is set to open with music from local folk duo Twin Towns, followed by a two round poetry competition. The first round will consist of individual poems, and the second round will feature co-written poems from each team.

"This is our first time ever where the poets at a Team Slam have worked collaboratively to write, rehearse, and perform a group poem," added IWC collective member Ken.

"This is going to be a very cool experience of four poets on stage at the same time, reciting and performing together for their team's victory."

Prizes will be awarded, including $400 for the winning team.

The poet face-off will be decided on March 23 at Kelowna's BNA Tasting Room and will run from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.

People attending the event are encouraged to dress up to support their team, and pre-sale tickets can be purchased for $10, but tickets are also available at the door for $15.