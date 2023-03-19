Lake Country Art Gallery welcomes Mother(load) exhibition

Photo: Lake Country Art Gallery

A new exhibition is coming to the Lake Country Art Gallery.

The Mother(load) exhibition is open to the public now until April 30, and dives into motherhood and its creative process.

Guest artist Angelina Rose will be joining the Lake Country Art Gallery members to reflect on the clichés that come with motherhood and artistic roles.

The Mother(load) gallery will feature roughly 50 artists and 71 art pieces along the walls, filled with all sorts of art, including paintings, drawings, video, photography and mixed media.

Open Tuesday through Sunday, people interested in checking out the new exhibition can attend the Lake Country Art Gallery between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.