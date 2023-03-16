Group calling for local control of Kelowna Regional Transit operations set to meet with local politicians

Photo: Contributed

A young woman who has launched a petition calling for a local, public operator to take over Kelowna Regional Transit is encouraged to hear BC Transit has only renewed the contract with First Transit for one year.

“Definitely is a sign that they’re not happy with First Transit,” suggests Kirstin Pulles. “Because their contract was originally set up for nine years and the possibility for two, three-year extensions.”

Pulles says she’s not the only one calling for better transit in the Central Okanagan. She’s part of a wider group of concerned citizens who are ramping up their efforts.

“Kelowna is the biggest city in the Interior. The traffic’s already bad and it’s only going to get worse when the city gets bigger.

“We want a system that reflects the city that Kelowna is and that’s a system that works for students, it gets people to work, it gets people downtown to go shopping. You know, even getting tourists from the airport to downtown. Our transit system does not do that very well.”

She believes it is possible to have Kelowna Regional Transit brought under local control, citing examples in other communities. “Not every system in BC is managed the way Kelowna is managed.”

Pulles says meetings have been set up with city councillors and the group (which hasn’t decided on a name yet) will be releasing a list of ways it believes the system can be improved.

“Once we see if there’s some community support for that, we want to take that bigger list of ideas to our elected officials, to our decision makers and try to get some changes,” Pulles adds.

BC Transit confirmed to Castanet earlier this week that it had renewed the contract with First Transit until March 31, 2024. It also issued this statement:

“Like with all current contracts, BC Transit will continue to monitor performance to ensure our operating partners are meeting their contractual requirements and providing safe and reliable service for our customers. Other companies interested in BC Transit’s operating contracts must respond through the Request for Proposal process only when the contract is made available by our organization.”

Last October, France-based Transdev Group announced it signed an agreement to acquire First Transit systems in Canada and the United States from A Swedish investment company.