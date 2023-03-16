Kelowna International Airport expects 130,000 passengers during the spring break rush

Cindy White

The spring break rush has begun at Kelowna International Airport.

YLW expects 130,000 passengers to pass through the terminal from now until April 3.

“For us, we actually have an extended break beyond that. Because if you look at the other provinces, for example, Ontario right now is on spring break. So We’re getting visitors already from places like Ontario into the Okanagan,” says airport director Sam Samaddar.

Spring Break travel tips from YLW - https://t.co/S0iZeOf8Oo — Kelowna International Airport (@ylwkelowna) March 15, 2023

For those flying out of Kelowna, be prepared for longer-than-normal waits and a parking crunch.

“One of the things we’re asking people again is to check in online, to really get an alternative way of transportation to the airport, because we will get into overflow parking, ” says Samaddar.

Travellers should arrive up to two hours ahead of their scheduled departure to ensure they get through security in time. Also, check the YLW or Canadian Air Transport Security Authority website to ensure you know what can and can’t go in your carry-on or checked baggage.

If you have friends and family coming to the Okanagan for spring break, Samaddar recommends you keep tabs on their flight arrival time through the airport website and make use of the cell phone waiting area.

Spring break marks the ramp up to the summer tourist season. A number of additional flights will be coming onboard soon. They include Flair routes connecting to Kitchener-Waterloo, Toronto and Winnipeg, WestJet service to Saskatoon, Regina and Winnipeg and more Air Canada flights to Montreal.

Thursday is expected to be one of the busiest days over the next few weeks, with an estimated 3,300 people passing through the gates at YLW. The daily average is 2,750.