Crime and safety still number one issue for Kelowna council

Not much has changed in Kelowna over the past four years, certainly not in the eyes of its residents or elected officials.

Crime and safety once again tops city council's list of priorities for the coming term, much as it did in 2019 when the previous council set out its list of priorities.

The growing sense of insecurity was evident in the city's annual residents survey released last year and in the summer when the city found itself number one among all metropolitan regions in the country in terms of crime rate.

The issue was front and centre during last year's election campaign when challenger Tom Dyas pledged to make it a priority if elected mayor.

Within the list of six priorities council has identified for special attention over the course of its term are 22 action items as well as 16 results it hopes to achieve.

Council hopes to see the number of business break-ins and thefts reduced while seeing an increase in the number and percentage of people who say they feel safe in the city.

They hope to achieve these in part by establishing a strategy that addresses property crime, provide support for urban centre safety issues, establish a safety task force and partner with the province on initiatives around mental health and problematic substance abuse.

Council also identified affordable housing and homelessness as its second and third priorities as well as transportation, agriculture and climate and the environment.

Under affordable housing, council hopes to use city-owned land to build affordable housing, increase the number of below-market rental units and partner on the creation of a low-cost affordable housing project.

Council is also making it a priority to develop an emergency winter shelter and advocate for additional complex care centres to help the homeless.

While some of the 22 action items are already underway, others will require staff to present plans to council for consideration of the coming months.

Staff expect to provide updates at six month intervals.