UBCO raising money Special Olympic athletes with Motionball

Photo: Contributed

The third annual Marathon of Sport charity event is almost here.

A group of student volunteers at UBC Okanagan will be hosting Motionball, a charitable not-for-profit organization that introduces a new generation of supporters, sponsors, and volunteers to the Special Olympics movement through sporting and social events.

Event co-director Maddy Laranjo says students are excited to get back to this once-a-year event that helps bring people together.

"Basically, this is a half day event where teams of eight students play alongside two Special Olympic athletes competing in different sports throughout the day, including soccer and bench ball," said Laranjo.

"This event helps spread awareness of the Special Olympics Movement, but it also allows people with and without intellectual disabilities to interact, build friendships, and ultimately it builds a more inclusive environment on campus."

Taking place on the UBCO campus on Saturday, March 25, there's also an opportunity for people to donate for a good cause.

Laranjo says she expects 130 students to contribute, with another 25 local Special Olympians expected to be involved in the days activities.

"Participants register, fundraise, and pay a fee. All of the money raised goes towards something. 75 per cent of it goes towards supporting local special olympic programs, which is incredible. The rest goes to Special Olympics Canada," continued Laranjo.

The event is slated to take place at 10 a.m., wrapping up at 3 p.m. inside the UBCO gymnasium.

"The power of sport really brings people together and creates a more inclusive environment. It provides a social network, a sense of belonging, and a valuable source of stability for individuals with intellectual disabilities, as well as our local Special Olympians."