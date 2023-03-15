Central Okanagan School District getting $2.59M for buses and school enhancement

Photo: Contributed

The Central Okanagan School District is receiving nearly $2.6 million in funding which will, in part, allow the district to turn over a portion of its school bus fleet.

The additional funding was unveiled as part of a $261.1 million maintenance investment announced during the recent provincial budget.

The funds heading to the Central Okanagan School District for approved 2023-2024 projects include HVAC upgrades at Mount Boucherie Secondary and six new buses.

District Supt. Kevin Kaardal says the new buses will include four replacements and two for new routes set to roll out in the coming school year.

The buses will be regular diesel and not zero-emission vehicles.

The Central Okanagan School District has the largest fleet of school buses in the province, with more than 71 buses operating on 71 routes between Peachland and Lake Country.