Kelowna RCMP bust street-level drug dealer

Photo: RCMP

Kelowna RCMP arrested a suspected drug dealer after a traffic stop and a foot chase Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they spotted a brown Nissan Altima committing a traffic violation Tuesday at 3:40 p.m., near Cooper Road and Highway 97.

When the vehicle pulled over in the 1800 block of Cooper Road, the lone occupant took off on foot.

Police pursued the man, and after a brief foot chase, he was arrested. During the chase, the officers spotted the suspect tossing a bag into the bushes. That bag ended up having trafficking level amounts of suspected fentanyl and crack cocaine.



Police then conducted a further search of the man's vehicle and found more evidence consistent with drug trafficking, including cell phones, weapons and cash.

“This is a prime example of the hidden dangers and unknown’s officers experience during traffic stops. In this case, we have a safe ending and likely put a significant disruption in the local drug trade along with possibly saving many others from a potentially toxic drug supply,” said Sgt. Scott Powrie with the Kelowna RCMP's Community Safety Unit.

The suspect has been released on a notice to appear in court.

"The drugs seized in this case will undergo a lab analysis and an expert opinion in trafficking a controlled substance is required for charge approval in federal matters," said Powrie. "The vehicle and cash may also be subject to civil forfeiture proceedings."