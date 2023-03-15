Okanagan Clinical Trials seeking volunteers with dyslipidemia for study

Photo: Photo: wikimedia commons Cholesterol embolus

Okanagan Clinical Trials is inviting individuals living with a cholesterol imbalance to participate in an ongoing medication research study.

“When a person has more than a normal amount of fat in their blood it is called dyslipidemia. It is often an inherited condition."

"These fats can accumulate in a person's arteries and cause narrowing of the arteries thereby reducing the blood circulation to body parts such as our heart muscle, our kidneys, and toes, resulting in angina and heart attacks, kidney damage and cold feet or leg pain when exercising," said Dr. Colleen Maytham, principal investigator for Okanagan Clinical Trials.

About one-in-five adults will develop dyslipidemia.

"Medications that can reduce these fats can help keep a person's circulation healthy. A lot of people 's cholesterol is still too high despite already taking cholesterol medication. That is why we need ongoing research," added Dr. Maytham.

To be eligible to participate in the study, volunteers must be men and women who are 40 years of age or older with dyslipidemia.

Approximately 175 people will take part in the study.

Treatment will not affect provincial medical coverage and all study-related costs will be paid for by the sponsor.

Participants are free to leave the study at any time.

To learn more about the study or to volunteer, visit www.okanaganclinicaltrials.com or call Okanagan Clinical Trials at 250-862-8141.