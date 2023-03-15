Load restrictions on Lake Country roads effective immediately

Photo: Contributed

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and the District of Lake Country has announced seasonal load restrictions on Lake Country roadways effective immediately.

Seasonal load restrictions are put into place to protect roads from damage or failure during the spring when the winter’s frost is thawing and the snow melt and rain have saturated the road base material. Damage done to roads is usually deeper than just on the surface and can end up costing hundreds of thousands, or potentially millions, of dollars to repair.

"Effective March 15, 2023, immediately, there is a 70% axle weight load restriction on Lake Country roads," states a news release from the Ministry of Transportation.

Weight amounts depend on the type of vehicle being driven. There are also some exceptions. The restrictions do not apply to single steering axles and vehicles with a licensed GVW of 5,500 kg or less.