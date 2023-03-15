Pop-up recycling depots in Lake Country and Peachland back by popular demand

Photo: Cindy White The Regional District of Central Okanagan held a pop-up recycling depot day in Peachland May 7, 2022.

With spring around the corner, the Regional District Waste Reduction Office is offering a series of pop-up recycling depots for people in Lake Country and Peachland.

The RDCO will host nine pop-up depots between March and September: seven in Lake Country and two in Peachland. Residents can drop off recyclables like styrofoam, glass and soft plastics

Waste Reduction facilitator Rae Stewart says “our aim is to make recycling more accessible to our residents, connect with as many residents as possible on a one-on-one basis, increase recycling awareness, and keep recyclable material out of the landfill."

These pop-up events are temporary and last only for a few hours.

"The feedback we received from residents attending these events last year was mostly positive, they were happy to have additional recycling options accessible right in their own neighbourhoods,” Stewart says.

Lake Country and Peachland residents typically have to travel to the nearest depots in Kelowna or West Kelowna to properly recycle their depot-only items, things like foam packaging, plastic bags and overwrap, glass bottles and jars. Electronics will also be accepted at these pop-up events.

The pop-up depots are for residential recycling only, not commercial.

Lake Country pop-ups will take place on the fourth Saturday of the month, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the parking lot at the corner of Main Street and Hill Road, 3165 Hill Road across from the former Kangaroo farm. Staff will be on hand to answer any recycling questions:

March 25

April 22

May 27

June 24

July 22

August 26

September 23

Two pop-ups are slated for Peachland, at the Community Centre parking lot on Sixth Avenue, with staff on hand from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. to assist:

Saturday, April 15

Saturday, September 16

For more information click here.