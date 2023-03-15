Man charged in 2021 Kelowna Rail Trail attack granted bail

Photo: Kelowna RCMP

One of the two brothers charged with the November 2021 attack on Kelowna's Rail Trail was granted bail Tuesday, after he failed to show up to his first court date back in December.

Justin and Kyle Radis, 34 and 36 years old respectively, were charged with robbery and aggravated assault back in December 2022, 13 months after a 17-year-old was attacked on the Rail Trail near Dilworth Drive.

Then teen's bike, shoes and cell phone were stolen, and he was left with a broken nose, collapsed lung and fractured ribs.

The two Radis brothers were charged in December, but neither showed up to their first court date on Dec. 15. 2022 and a warrant was issued for their arrest.

Justin was found and arrested four days later, and he's remained in custody ever since.

On Tuesday, Judge Andrew Tam granted Justin bail, with a surety in the amount of $2,000. He'll be required to be under 24-house arrest at a West Kelowna home while on bail and he'll be monitored with an electronic monitoring bracelet.

As of Wednesday morning, Justin had not yet perfected bail, meaning he currently remains in custody.

Meanwhile, Kyle Radis remains behind bars after after he was denied bail following a hearing in late January. That decision came after Kyle had been previously been released on bail on Jan. 7, but then failed to show up to his court date just two days later. He was arrested again on Jan. 19 and he's remained in custody since.

The matter is scheduled to return to Kelowna court on March 28.