Kelowna RCMP return stolen mixing board to rightful owner

Photo: Kelowna RCMP

The Kelowna RCMP have have made a young man very happy.

On September 17, RCMP investigated a break and enter at a business Downtown Kelowna where a high-end Pioneer audio mixing board was located and was believed to be stolen property.

On Tuesday, Kelowna RCMP shared the photo with the public in hopes that the owner would come forward.

"Within hours of this information being released to the media, the owner was identified and the property returned," said Const. Mike Della-Paolera on Wednesday.

Cody Lanoue, a longtime Kelowna DJ, says once he saw the board and heard that it was stolen he did what he could to find the owner.

"I saw that and it was funny because it's kind of the same obscure piece that I own. There is not many of these in town and I thought I bet I can find whoever owned this."

"I put up a couple of posts and messaged some friends who works at this recording studio and they said we know exactly who it is. They said it's this young kid who has been coming here since he was 15-years-old saving paper route money to pay for the unit."

Lanoue says the unit was stolen when the young man was on vacation.