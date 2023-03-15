A not so sweet break-in happens again at Sweetnam's Nik Naks

Photo: Sweetnam's Nik Naks

The owners of Sweetnam's Nik Naks in Kelowna have had enough.

The family-run business that sells nerdy and fun collectibles suffered yet another break-in Tuesday night. It's the second time the store has been hit by burglars since November.

Dan Sweetnam says his new security alarm went off in the middle of the night to alert him of intrusion. Unfortunately, when he and his son arrived, it was already too late.

Sweetnam says the RCMP were notified and police moved quickly to swarm the building in hopes the criminal was still inside collecting items.

When the police made their way inside the small business, the burglar was nowhere to be seen, and that he was long gone with a bunch of stolen merchandise in his possession.

Sweetnam says his family is frustrated with having to deal with another break in, and according to him, another store that shares the Nik Naks' strip mall on Enterprise Way was also broken into.

At this point, everything that was stolen is not known.

The last time Sweetnam's suffered a break-in, it cost the small family business thousands of dollars.