Federal government to make gun crime announcement in Kelowna

Photo: RCMP

The federal government will make an announcement about preventing gun crime and violence in Kelowna this morning.

Pam Damoff, parliamentary secretary to Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino will make the announcement at Parkinson Recreation Centre on preventing gun crime and violence in the B.C. Interior.

She will be joined by Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas.

The event takes place at 8:30 a.m.

The announcement follows news Tuesday that RCMP seized a huge stash of guns and drugs in a valleywide drug trafficking investigation on March 3.

Five people were arrested in the operation, led by the North Okanagan RCMP’s Targeted Policing Unit.

It involved raids at three residences and a storage locker in Armstrong, Lake Country and West Kelowna.

Police seized "an arsenal of guns" including 27 assault rifles, 18 handguns, six shotguns, and evidence of firearm manufacturing and assembly.

They also seized more than 30 kilograms of suspected illicit drugs, including cocaine, methamphetamine, MDMA, fentanyl, and synthetic opioid pills along with five vehicles and more than $100,000 in cash,

"This is by far the largest and most significant drug and gun seizure this team has completed," said Sgt. David Evans of the Targeted Policing Unit.