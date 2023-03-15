Federal government announces $6.9 million for B.C Interior gun crime prevention

UPDATE: 10:26 a.m.

The BC Interior will receive up to $6.9 million in funding from the federal government to prevent gun crime and gang violence in the region.

The announcement took place Wednesday morning at Parkinson Recreation Centre and is a part of the government's Building Safer Communities Fund.

Pam Damoff, parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Public Safety, said the funding will help address the underlying conditions that give rise to crime.

"Kelowna will be receiving $2 million dollars, Vernon $953,000, and in addition Kamloops is getting $2 million, Penticton just over $1 million and Salmon Arm is getting $828,000," Damoff said.

Details are limited at this point, but SD23 superintendent of schools and CEO Kevin Kaardal says plans for the money are being developed.

"Some will be in place early spring and the program will probably launch in the fall. We have been working on this with the city and the provincial Safer Schools team for some months now. We do have some ideas."

"There may be a situation table where we are identifying youth that are at risk and then wrapping around supports for those youth. We will see how they fully develops. We will have anti-gang messaging and support positive messaging about getting involved in tour community," Kaardal said.

Kaardal says being proactive is a part of any solution to a community issue.

"The opportunity to be proactive now with this federal funding is a God send," he added.

ORIGINAL: 6:33 a.m.

The federal government will make an announcement about preventing gun crime and violence in Kelowna this morning.

Pam Damoff, parliamentary secretary to Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino will make the announcement at Parkinson Recreation Centre on preventing gun crime and violence in the B.C. Interior.

She will be joined by Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas and Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming.

The event takes place at 8:30 a.m.

The announcement follows news Tuesday that RCMP seized a huge stash of guns and drugs in a valleywide drug trafficking investigation on March 3.

Five people were arrested in the operation, led by the North Okanagan RCMP’s Targeted Policing Unit.

It involved raids at three residences and a storage locker in Armstrong, Lake Country and West Kelowna.

Police seized "an arsenal of guns" including 27 assault rifles, 18 handguns, six shotguns, and evidence of firearm manufacturing and assembly.

They also seized more than 30 kilograms of suspected illicit drugs, including cocaine, methamphetamine, MDMA, fentanyl, and synthetic opioid pills along with five vehicles and more than $100,000 in cash,

"This is by far the largest and most significant drug and gun seizure this team has completed," said Sgt. David Evans of the Targeted Policing Unit.