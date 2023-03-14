COSAR crews called to rescue injured snowmobiler from Graystokes Provincial Park

Photo: Central Okanagan Search and Rescue An injured snowmobiler was rescued from a clearing in Graystokes Provincial Park by COSAR crews on Monday afternoon.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue says crews performed a "textbook operation” on Monday, after being called to help a man who was injured while snowmobiling in Graystokes Provincial Park.

In a news release, COSAR said it received a call from RCMP just before 1 p.m. on March 13 for an injured snowmobiler who was located in a clearing within the park.

According to COSAR, the 29-year-old snowmobiler and his two friends used an InReach to transmit their location before building a fire and a shelter while waiting for help.

Kevin Birnie, COSAR search manager, said in a statement the group of sledders “did everything right.”

“They had an InReach, fire starter, warm clothes and snacks. It made the wait that much more comfortable for their friend,” Birnie said.

COSAR said due to the severity of the man’s injury and freezing rain conditions, a medical team was initially dispatched in a helicopter while a ground team followed on snowmobiles.

The helicopter was forced to leave due to decreased visibility, so the ground team transported the injured person out using a medical toboggan.

According to COSAR, the injured snowmobiler was handed off to paramedics at about 5:30 p.m., and was taken to Kelowna General Hospital.