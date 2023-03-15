Kelowna Fringe Festival holds its lucky fundraiser this Friday

Photo: Contributed

If you want to support the arts in Kelowna and celebrate St. Patrick's Day on Friday, the Black Box Theatre is the place to be.

The Kelowna Fringe Festival St. Patrick's Day Party returns March 17 at 7 p.m.

"Theatre lovers, artists and St. Patrick’s Day revellers alike are invited to enjoy this fun evening where they will be drawing the names of our 2023 Fringe Festival Artists, revealing this year’s theme, official John Delaney poster, and more," says New Vintage Theatre president Annie Zalezsak.

Partygoers will have chances to win prizes, including door prizes for those dressing up in green. The Office Brewery will be providing green beer and Forbidden Spirits will also have tastings by donation.

“Audiences will see a set from one of Kelowna Fringe Festival's favourite Comedians, Bonnie Esson, and dance to sweet tunes spun by our Celebrity DJ CBC Radio Host & Kelowna Fringe Festival 2022 artist, Joseph Otoo,” added Zalezsak.

