First Transit contract for Kelowna Regional Transit extended for one year as petition calls for change

Photo: BC Transit

The contract with the operator of Kelowna Regional Transit has been renewed, but only for one year.

The present contract expires on March 31, and BC Transit had the option to extend the nine-year deal by another six years. Instead, it renewed with First Transit for only 12 months, to March 31, 2024.

“Like with all current contracts, BC Transit will continue to monitor performance to ensure our operating partners are meeting their contractual requirements and providing safe and reliable service for our customers,” said BC Transit in a statement to Castanet.

“Other companies interested in BC Transit’s operating contracts must respond through the Request for Proposal process only when the contract is made available by our organization.”

A UBC Okanagan MA student has launched a Change.org petition calling for the regional transit system to be run by a local, public organization, not a private company.

“We're asking for transit in the Okanagan to be managed by local decision makers. It would be more accountable, better funded, and keep the funds right here in our community. We don't need private companies, who only want higher profits, managing an essential public service,” wrote Kirstin Dulles in her petition.

Last October, France-based Transdev Group announced it signed an agreement to acquire First Transit systems in Canada and the United States from A Swedish investment company.

Kelowna Regional Transit has been plagued by driver shortages in the past few years, leading to service reductions on some routes. After job action last year, an arbitrator helped hammer out a new collective agreement between First Transit and unionized workers represented by Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1722.

The petition had gathered nearly 700 signatures by late Tuesday afternoon.