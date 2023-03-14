Missing Burnaby man could be in the Okanagan

Photo: Burnaby RCMP

RCMP believe a missing Burnaby man may be in the Okanagan.

Police continue to search for 44-year-old Xiao Benson Yang.

RCMP alerted the public to Yang's disappearance back on March 10 and in a press release said Yang has not been seen by his family for quite some time, however, he has always kept in touch through email.

Police say they now have new information that he may be in the Okanagan.

“Please contact police with any information," said Cpl. Mike Kalanj with the Burnaby RCMP.

If you have information on his whereabouts, please call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 and quote file number 2023-7837. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).