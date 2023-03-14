Kelowna Sleep Clinic breaks down how time change impacts sleep

Madison Erhardt

If you're still struggling with the impact of the daylight saving shift, you're not alone.

Kelowna Sleep Clinic specialist, Dr Ronald Cridland says most people would be back on track after a day or two, but a lot of how you feel has to do with light.

"We live in a 24-hour world, but our biological clock is 24 hours and 15 minutes and if we don't get that light first thing in the morning, our biological clock will drift that 15 minutes."

"Our biological clock also has the ability to change at the rate of an hour per day if we get the light early enough," Dr. Cridland said.

In order to change your biological clock Dr. Cridland says key steps include getting up earlier and getting the light in your eyes earlier.

"So your brain is releasing melatonin earlier, getting you ready for sleep earlier," he added.

Insomnia can also play a factor.

"If somebody has trouble sleeping at the best of times this is going to throw them off. Good sleep habits are important as well to try and optimize the sleep and the transition into these changes," Dr. Cridland added.

Good sleep habits include taking an hour to wind down before bed and trying to avoid technology within that hour.

The brightness of screens has been found to delay the onset of melatonin and flashing light stimulates the brain.