Dental students create program to encourage kids to care for oral health

Photo: Okanagan College

Okanagan College certified dental assistant students have been helping brighten smiles in Kelowna throughout the month of February through a special elementary school outreach program.

The college's students have been sharing what they have learned with more than 700 Kelowna students from Kindergarten to Grade 5, providing free oral health education through the month of February.

"The highlight of these oral health presentations to the children and families is the great sense of purpose and meaning the CDA students feel after the experience. They are able to link their new knowledge and skills with the community and help shape future generations when it comes to oral health and prevention of dental related diseases,” said OC instructor Joanne Gibbons-Smyth.



OC students were challenged to create engaging activities to demonstrate the importance of overall oral health and prevention.