Kelowna council agree to pursue a code of conduct

Photo: City of Kelowna

Kelowna city council has agreed to take the next step in looking to enact a council code of conduct.

Council unanimously agreed during a round table discussion Monday morning to have staff draft a code of conduct for implementation in the coming weeks.

The province has mandated every council discuss adopting a council code of conduct within six months of being sworn in.

Whether they wish to adopt one is up to each individual council.

Kelowna is moving toward adoption.

"I believe this will bring transparency, accountability and confidence to council," Mayor Tom Dyas suggested at the end of the discussion.

City clerk Stephen Fleming told council any code of conduct would have to include language around carrying out duties with integrity, accountability for actions and decisions they make, being respectful of other councillors and leadership and collaboration.

Issues around conflict of interest and respect of confidential information is already covered within other sections of the Community Charter.

Council did have some comments as to what could, or should be included within the policy.

Coun. Charlie Hodge pointed to councillors conduct within meetings centered around the use of cell phones and other electronic devices and the use of text messaging with people outside chambers.

He wondered if it would be possible to limit access to WiFi within council chambers. Fleming said that could have consequences for members of the public or working media at meetings.

There were also questions surrounding meetings with individuals or groups by Zoom or telephone as opposed to face-to-face meetings and discussions with special interest groups in general.

Dyas said a new lobbyist registry which is being worked on should help to bring clarity around Zoom meetings and phone calls and how that would fit with a code of conduct.

He says any policy would likely reference the registry.