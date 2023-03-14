Kelowna RCMP trying to return stolen property to rightful owner

Photo: Kelowna RCMP

The Kelowna RCMP is hoping to return an item to its owner after it was stolen back in September 2022 during a break and enter.

During the RCMP's investigation, a high-end Pioneer audio mixing board was located.

“The Kelowna RCMP would like to return this property to it’s rightful owner,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera media relations officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

“If you are the owner and able to provide proof, please attend the front counter of the Kelowna RCMP detachment on Richter Street.”



RCMP say the owner must be prepared to provide some form of evidence of ownership which can include a picture with you and the equipment, ability to identify any unique markings or provide the proof of purchase.