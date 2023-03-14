Public invited to review the updated design of Kelowna's DeHart Park

Photo: City of Kelowna

The updated design for DeHart Community Park is complete and ready for public review and input.

In-person onsite workshops are offered for residents to share their opinions. The project team will be at the park at 687 DeHart Road from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 15.

An online survey is also available for feedback until April 2.

“The updated design reflects components of the previous concept and input captured in the first round of public engagement about current community priorities,” said Cadre Simpson, park and landscape planner.

“From playgrounds to picnic areas to walking paths and sports fields, we are looking forward to seeing the park come to life as a place for residents of all ages and abilities to enjoy for years to come.”

The new design concept includes the preservation of naturalized areas of the park and mature trees reflecting the community's priority of the preservation of natural elements.

Other elements included in the updated design include a space for dogs, a field and children's play area.

"Infrastructure to meet vehicle, transit, cycling and pedestrian access needs, and an open space for unstructured activities have also been accommodated in the refined concept plan."

The city budgeted $6.4 million for design and construction of the community park in 2022. The final $4.9 million of that was approved from this year's budget.

The city expects project tendering and construction to take place late this year and into 2024.