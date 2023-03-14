Development permit approved for four-storey Osprey Avenue apartment

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna city council has given the green light for development of a four-storey rental apartment on Osprey Avenue a block west of Pandosy.

The 44-unit building will include nine one and two bedroom units with dens and 26 two bedroom suites.

Parking for 60 vehicles, including 52 resident stalls will be made available as well as 35 long-term bike stalls.

Construction is taking place in a busy area of the South Pandosy neighbourhood. Construction is underway on a six-storey commercial building at Osprey and Pandosy, as is work on the new Pandosy Waterfront Park a few blocks away.

Council voted 8-1 in favour of the development with only Coun. Gord Lovegrove, who had an issue with the development not including a green roof, opposed.

"For me, it's about urban canopy," said Lovegrove in his opposition wondering also why a developer building market housing would not include a green roof as part of the design.

Others around the table applauded the developer for the overall design and makeup.

"What I am particularly pleased with is all the two bedroom and den and two bedroom units," said Stack.

"So often we see tiny little units that are put in that are bachelor or one but in this case we have two bedroom and den and to bedroom in a majority of the building. I think it's a wonderful addition to the area.

He added the developer should be applauded for coming back with a good looking product with no variances.