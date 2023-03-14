Kelowna looking to ALC to help with a problem property on Old Vernon Highway

Photo: Contributed

The City of Kelowna is once again trying to deal with what was for years the Russo Sawmill property on Old Vernon Road.

Now, they are hoping the Agricultural Land Commission can help.

Once the sawmill ceased operating a large amount of wood waste was left behind.

Neighbours have complained for years while the city has attempted to have various owners remediate the property.

Several fires on the property in the late 2000s were also a cause for concern. at the time.

A non-farm use application for the property seeks to allow an aggregate and soil amendment processing business to take place on the property which is intended to use the wood waste to create salable product and eventually return the property to agricultural production.

"Due to the long history and complex nature of the property and proposed uses, staff feel that the ALC is the best suited and the ultimate authority to approve the proposal," city staff state.

"The property was already precluded from being used for agriculture due to the wood waste and the proposed non-farm uses may allow for the land to be used for agricultural purposes in the future."

Planning director Ryan Smith says the city just doesn't have the same tools as the ALC to deal with situations such as this.

"We could turn this down today and do bylaw enforcement and nothing will really happen," said Smith.

"Or, we could advance it to the ALC and they could consider whether uses were appropriate to work towards clean-up."

Smith says if council turned down the application, the city would become the primary enforcement lead and it just doesn't have the necessary tools.

At the provincial level, he says the can consider things that are outside of zoning that may support clean-up such as limitations on how long they can pursue certain activities and local enforcement if they don't comply.

"The ALC is in charge of lands in the province and needs to be making high-level decisions and supporting enforcement related to those decisions."

Council's decision, as well as concerns raised around the table, will be forwarded to the ALC.