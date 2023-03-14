Work ramping up ahead of summer construction start for terminal expansion at Kelowna's airport

Cindy White

You can expect to see alot more construction activity at Kelowna International Airport this year.

The last of the enabling work will be done this spring, clearing the way for the start of construction on the terminal building expansion. A two-storey extension will be added to the south of the existing terminal.

Travellers should prepare for disruptions during the three-year construction project.

“There’s two parts to this,” says airport director Sam Samaddar. “The building itself, where we see our current facility, certainly at times is over capacity."

“We are working with our airline partners to try and move some of the flight schedules around where we can to reduce that.”

He says that while most of the work will be new construction, there will also be incursions into the existing building. Parking will be impacted as well, especially during peak travel times.

“We do have overflow that’s available at the airport that we will continue to utilize during that construction periods. But, really, when we get into the peaks, the spring breaks, the other holiday periods we’re going to be in overflow and we’re going to be advising people to find other ways of getting to the airport,” Samaddar says.

YLW is in the midst of its largest capital investment in the more than 75 year history of the airport.

Between 2019 and 2029, over $270 million is being spent on upgrades to airport infrastructure. Along with the terminal expansion, roof replacement is on tap for the terminal building. Airside pavement work is in progress.

The expansion is funded through airport revenues and Airport Improvement Fees, not tax dollars.