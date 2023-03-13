Red Bird Brewing applies for liquor licence amendment to throw more and bigger events

Photo: Red Bird Brewing

Red Bird Brewing wants to soar even higher with more capacity and longer hours during big events that it hosts at its Richter Street location.

The Kelowna brew pub has applied to the city for a permanent special event area endorsement licence. It would allow Red Bird to host up to 24 special events per year with a maximum capacity of 900 people, including 714 people outside.

It is also asking to change its existing operating hours from 9 a.m. to midnight seven days a week. It is currently allowed to open at noon. Red Bird is hoping to offer more family friendly hours and potential breakfasts with a 9 a.m. start.

“This outdoor event area has proven itself as a positive impact to the community,” Red Bird operations manager Adam Semeniuk wrote in the application letter. “It greatly improved our events by bringing community together in a pleasant, open outdoor space. The space is very flexible and may include tents, picnic tables for seating and even food trucks.

“We host events such as music, markets, fundraising and festivals.”

Red Bird opened in 2017 and expanded its licensed capacity from 99 to 500 in 2021. Council members said the brewery’s location in an industrial part of town meant there was little chance of disrupting neighbours.

City council can approve the brew pub’s liquor licence revision, but it also has to be cleared by the provincial Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch.