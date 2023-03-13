Thompson Okanagan tourism sector still desperate for staff

Madison Erhardt

The Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association (TOTA) says business is strong heading into the spring and summer months, but challenges around the labour market continue.

TOTA CEO Ellen Walker-Matthews says staffing issues will likely persist for a long time.

"Staffing and housing... so if we can get staff there are very few places for them to rent or live so that is a compounding issue. We know as an example in Kamloops, Rocky Mountaineer bought a motel last week and that's where they are going to put their staff when they are going through that area."

"Those are some of the solutions that operators are coming up with in order to be able to really accommodate the staff that they have," she said.

According to HR Canada, the number needed in tourism across the country for this summer is roughly 356,000 employees.

Walker-Mathews says currently, the country has about 115,000 employees in the sector to fill the jobs.

"Many of those are in B.C. That is a Canadian statistic, but we know that in this region that is a big part of our challenges."

In most cities across the region, tourism metrics are back to 2019 levels.

"We don't get as much international travel as our counterparts... say in Vancouver or Victoria and we know that International [travel] is still going to be off for probably another year or so, particularly from China, but that doesn't really affect this region as much," Walker-Mathews added.