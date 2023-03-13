210592
Kelowna  

Jasmine Jobin missing for 10 days, found safe Monday morning

23-year-old found safe

- | Story: 415798

The family of a missing 23-year-old confirm their daughter who had been missing for 10 days has been found safe.

Jasmine Jobin was last seen on March 2 in Rutland.

Gino, Jasmine's father says he was alerted early Monday morning that his daughter was safe and sound.

Jobin's fiancé, who was also reported missing on March 2 was found safe as well.

"They have been found and they are doing good. They do apologize for everything. They were located in the Westbank area," Gino tells Castanet.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Kelowna News

209998