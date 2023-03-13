Jasmine Jobin missing for 10 days, found safe Monday morning

Photo: Facebook

The family of a missing 23-year-old confirm their daughter who had been missing for 10 days has been found safe.

Jasmine Jobin was last seen on March 2 in Rutland.

Gino, Jasmine's father says he was alerted early Monday morning that his daughter was safe and sound.

Jobin's fiancé, who was also reported missing on March 2 was found safe as well.

"They have been found and they are doing good. They do apologize for everything. They were located in the Westbank area," Gino tells Castanet.