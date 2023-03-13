Doobie Brothers add Kelowna stop to 50th Anniversary Tour

Photo: CTV News

The Doobie Brothers have added Kelowna to their 50th Anniversary Tour this fall.

The four-time Grammy Award winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees will be playing Prospera Place on October 27, 2023.

The band featuring Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee are back touring for the first time in more than 25 years.

The tour will make ten stops across six provinces starting in Halifax, N.S. and wrapping up in Abbotsford, B.C. with tickets going on sale Friday, March 17, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time.

“Last year we got to play Toronto and London, Ontario and we’re excited to be able to make almost a dozen more stops in Canada in 2023,” said Tom Johnston.

The Doobie Brothers have sold nearly 50 million albums worldwide, and have five top-10 singles, 16 top-40 hits, 3 multi-platinum albums, 7 platinum albums, 14 gold albums and own a rare diamond record for their 1976 album, Best of the Doobies. The Doobie Brothers’ collection of timeless hits will once again be played by the artists who wrote them, providing fans with the rare opportunity to see these Rock and Roll legends performing their full catalogue of songs on stage.