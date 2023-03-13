Environment Canada forecasts a warm week ahead

Madison Erhardt

The Thompson Okanagan will be treated to Spring-like temperatures this week.

Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures to hover well above freezing.

Monday will see a mix of rain showers and wet flurries with a high of 9 C. The overnight low will dip to -2 C.

The sunshine will come out Tuesday with a high of 7 C.

Wednesday will see a high of 8 C with mainly sunny periods.

Thursday will cool off slightly to a high of 6 C and sunshine.

Friday and Saturday will be the nicest days of the week and will reach double digits.

Both days will see sunshine with a high of 12 C.

