Family asks for help to find missing 23-year-old from Rutland

Photo: Facebook

The family of a missing 23-year-old is reaching out to the public for help.

Jasmine Jobin was last seen on March 2nd in Rutland.

Jobin is described as 5'3'', 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

"We saw her on the 1st. It's not normal for her to do this. She always communicates with her mom and I and even her friends, but nobody has heard from her," said Gino, Jasmine's father.

He tells Castanet that the RCMP are actively searching for her.

Gino says her daughter's fiancé, who Jobin was living with at the time of her disappearance, is also missing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Kelowna RCMP and reference file number # 23-12950.