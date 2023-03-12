A local artist is raising money to help Ukrainian refugees in Kelowna

Photo: Josh Blackler Josh Blackler beside his painting to be auctioned

A local artist is hoping to raise funds to support Ukrainian refugees in Kelowna.

Josh Blackler was inspired to help after his Ukrainian friend brought up concerns about a lack of mainstream media coverage on the war. Blacker, an artist, decided to create a painting to be auctioned off for donations.

“Seeing what was going on, myself, in the news and everything I decided I needed to try to do something over and above what I can financially afford to do,” says Blackler. “And so I started this painting, thinking that I would use it to raise money for refugees from the Ukraine who are in Kelowna now or in the Okanagan.”

The funds will be going to KCR community resources. They’re an inclusive organization that help Ukrainians and newcomers to Central Okanagan. Blackler chose KCR when he discovered it’s where most newcomers are told to go when first arriving in Kelowna.

Blackler says he’s been blown away by the amount of help and support he’s received. The painting was framed on donation when the owner of Robert’s Custom Framers discovered the goal behind the painting. For similar reasons, Tutt Street Art Gallery appraised and showcased the artwork on donation.

“It felt amazing to see that the community would come together so quickly,” says Blackler. “People are looking for opportunities to help. That’s felt really good.”

The painting is online taking bids through local start-up Trellis. It’s of a statue in Kyiv of the founding siblings of Ukraine's capital city. The original statue was created to celebrate the 1500 anniversary of Kyiv.

Those wanting to get involved can bid on the painting or donate directly to KCR on the auctions website, here.

Blackler is also hosting a wine and cheese event at the end of the month. Details are still being finalized but will be announced on the Trellis "Founders of Kyiv" donation page soon.