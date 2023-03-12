Video of road rage incident shows driver throwing garbage, spitting on window of another vehicle

Contributed

A road rage incident captured on dashcam shows a man getting out of his car to throw garbage and spit at another driver.

It happened Friday, March 10, at Baron Road and Leckie Road. The motorist who sent the video to Castanet says it took place at about 12:40 p.m.

The angry driver was stopped at a red light when he got out of his vehicle. It appears he throws a number of items at the windshield of a white pickup truck, tries to open the passenger side door of the truck, then spits on the passenger window. The witness says the angry man was also swearing.

When the advance left-turn signal turned green, the truck turned left, while the car went straight through the red light, almost colliding with an oncoming vehicle.

The person who submitted the video said traffic was heavy at the time of the incident.