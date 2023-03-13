Former Ukrainian officer awarded $577k damages from Kelowna car crash

Photo: File photo

A former high-ranking military and police officer in Ukraine was recently awarded $577,000 after he was injured in a car crash in Kelowna in 2014.

In a decision from last week, Justice Gary Weatherill found in favour Andriy Karpenko, following a three-week trial in January, but awarded him far less compensation than he sought.

Karpenko was rear-ended by driver David King back on June 24, 2014, while he waited to merge onto Highway 97 from Dilworth Drive. King admitted liability for the crash, but contested Karpenko's claim that the injuries he suffered prevented him from becoming a police officer.

Karpenko immigrated to Canada in 2004, leaving his high-ranking position with the Ukrainian police force. Before leaving Ukraine, Karpenko oversaw 1,500 officers and worked with INTERPOL, but he said he left the country because “a criminal element held political control at that time and had marked him as a target,” according to Justice Weatherill's decision.

Upon moving to Winnipeg in 2004, Karpenko worked as an auto mechanic for $8 per hour, and then moved to Penticton in 2006 where he began work in the construction industry. Two years later, he started his own construction company, but he always wanted to get back into policing.

He took courses at Okanagan College, obtained security guard qualifications and worked to improve his English. In late-2010, he took training through the Justice Institute of British Columbia to become an auxiliary member of the RCMP and then worked one or two volunteer shifts per week as an auxiliary officer.

In early 2014, Karpenko said the RCMP wanted to recruit him, and he says they wanted him to assist in policing efforts involving the Russian mafia.

“He says that during his RCMP interview, he mentioned that the Saanich Police had invited him to join their force and that the RCMP members asked him not to accept. He understood that his acceptance into the RCMP would be a relatively quick process,” Justice Weatherill said in his decision.

The crash occurred in June 2014. While it resulted in minor damage to his vehicle, Karpenko experienced pain in his back and head and he felt numbness in his left hand and his left leg. He assumed his condition would improve, but he testified that he continues to suffer varying levels of pain in his neck, left shoulder, left arm, left leg and upper and lower back to this day.

As a result of his injuries suffered, he took a break from his construction jobs and was forced to give up his auxiliary policing volunteer position, as wearing the required equipment caused him pain. He withdrew his applications with the RCMP and Saanich Police as well.

He accepted a job as a bylaw enforcement officer with the City of Kelowna in June 2016, but the duty belt he was required to wear also caused him pain.

Justice Weatherill ruled there was a “significant possibility” that Karpenko would have become a police officer in Canada had the collision not occurred. But Karpenko sought more than $440,000 for past loss of earnings and $1.613 million for his future loss of earnings, based on on a hypothetical policing job that he's been unable to pursue.

Justice Weatherill instead awarded him $100,000 for lost past earnings and $300,000 for lost future earnings, noting the “lack of certainty that the plaintiff would ever have become a police officer.”

Factoring in general and special damages, and future care costs, Justice Weatherill awarded Karpenko a total of $577,000.