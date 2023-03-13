Kelowna's Rock the Lake festival announces its 2023 headlining acts

Photo: Melissa Campbell Spoons plays Rock the Lake last August.

Kelowna's Rock the Lake music festival is returning for its sixth year this August, and a handful of headlining acts have now been announced.

From Aug. 11 to 13, Prospera Place's parking lot will host Burton Cummings, Collective Soul, Everlast and Bran Van 3000, among other artists that have yet to be announced.

In a press release, Rock the Lake notes the four headlining artists have gone platinum a combined 22 times.

“When we first launched Rock The Lake in 2016, we viewed it as an opportunity to bring fun community building activities to the region using live entertainment and music, similar to our experience in other parts of B.C.” said GSL Group President and CEO Graham Lee.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone back for a fun-filled three day weekend.”

Rock the Lake returned last summer after a two-year pandemic hiatus with Nazareth, A Flock of Seagulls, The Tea Party, Moist, Trooper, Chilliwack and Bif Naked. More than 4,000 people attended daily.

“We are very happy to see something that we created for the community become such a valued annual event in the Okanagan. It all started from an idea we had years ago. Being able to fulfill and reinforce a community purpose and connection by inviting local healthcare workers as our special guests in 2022 was very special,” added Lee, referring to 1,000 festival tickets given to healthcare workers last year.

Those interested in attending this summer's Rock the Lake can find early bird weekend tickets here for $175—they sold out quickly last year—or VIP weekend passes for $449. Tickets can also be bought at 250-762-5050.