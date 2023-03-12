Drone footage shows Kelowna's newest park is close to completion

Construction crews continue to work hard on transforming Kelowna's Cedar Avenue Park into Pandosy Waterfront Park, and a local man has shared some aerial footage of the project.

Marlon, with Brio Drone, sent Castanet a video of the under-construction park, taken earlier this month. The drone video shows the now-completed pier and the ongoing landscaping work in the park, which is located on the lakeshore, near Cedar Avenue and Abbot Street.

Phase 1 of the long-awaited project began back in the spring of 2021, and Phase 2 is now underway. The latest work is expected to be completed by this spring.

The park was first envisioned by council more than 20 years ago.

Earlier this year, the City of Kelowna received more than $1.14 million in provincial grant money to help fund the project.